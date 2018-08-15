16 clubs from 13 counties to feature at Croke Park on TG4 All-Ireland Final Sunday

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association is pleased to announce the list of clubs who will feature at Croke Park on TG4 All-Ireland Finals Sunday, September 16.

Each year, a select group of clubs is selected from the huge amount of entries to be part of the big day.

This year, 16 clubs from 13 counties will be amongst those lucky enough to be involved in the action as part of the half-time exhibition games, officials for those games, or as Ball Girls for the TG4 All-Ireland Finals.

St Sylvesters (Dublin), Templemore (Tipperary), St John Bosco (Down), Mount Leinster Rangers (Carlow), St Marys, Killererin (Galway) and Kilmovee Shamrocks (Mayo) are the six lucky Under-10 clubs that will play at half-time in one of the three TG4 All-Ireland Finals.

The huge tradition of having our Gaelic4Mothers&Others clubs represented at half-time in the TG4 All-Ireland Finals also continues as we look forward to welcoming Moy Davitts (Mayo), Cashel (Longford), Erin Go Bragh (Dublin), Inch Rovers (Cork), Moylagh (Meath) and Pomeroy Plunketts (Tyrone) to take part in the exhibition games.

The officials for the exhibition games will come from the Under-14 groups from Robert Emmets (Donegal), Naomh Éanna (Antrim) and Walterstown (Meath).

Sligo will provide the Ball Girls for all three of the TG4 All-Ireland Finals, in the junior, intermediate and senior grades, as St John’s were the lucky winners of this honour.

All 16 clubs can now begin making their plans for September 16th as they will be part of the action at Croke Park on TG4 All Ireland Finals day.

The six TG4 All-Ireland Finalists will be confirmed over the next two weekends, with the first Intermediate semi-final down for decision next Saturday in Ballyshannon, when Tyrone and Sligo meet.

A week later, it’s Roscommon against Meath in the second semi-final, while the senior semi-finals (Cork v Donegal and Dublin v Galway) are also scheduled.

On Sunday, August 26, the junior finalists will be revealed as Limerick take on London and Derry play Louth.

2018 TG4 All Ireland Finals Half Time Exhibition Games

U-10 Team County 1 St Sylvesters Dublin 2 Templemore Tipperary 3 St John Bosco Down 4 Mount Leinster Rangers Carlow 5 St Mary’s, Killererin Galway 6 Kilmovee Shamrocks Mayo G4M&O 1 Moy Davitts Mayo 2 Cashel Longford 3 Erin Go Bragh Dublin 4 Inch Rovers Cork 5 Moylagh Meath 6 Pomeroy Plunketts Tyrone U-14 Officials 1 Robert Emmets Donegal 2 Naomh Éanna Antrim 3 Walterstown Meath U-14 Ball Girls St John’s Sligo