15 tonnes of illegal rubbish removed in city under new awareness campaign

By GBFM News
August 5, 2018

Time posted: 1:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 15 tonnes of rubbish has been removed across the city as part of an awareness campaign to highlight illegal dumping.

The initiative – entitled ‘It’s Not in Our Nature – Is it in Yours?’ is being led by Galway City Council.

The campaign has identified and targeted key dumping black spots and aims to develop a strategy to deter dumping at these locations.

Areas cleaned to date under the plan include Sliabh Ban, Ballybane and the Dyke Road.

Materials removed at these locations includes household waste, electrical equipment, fridges, freezers, and furniture.

City Council Spokesperson Gary McMahon says no area should have to put up with illegal dumping.

