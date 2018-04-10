15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

15 million euro for Galway 2020 under new government fund

By GBFM News
April 10, 2018

Time posted: 10:15 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding of 15 million euro will be announced today for Galway’s European Capital of Culture 2020 project.

Over a billion euro in new government funding will be announced later to invest in culture, heritage and the Irish language.

It’s part of Project Ireland 2040 – and will see renovations of sites such as the National Library and the National Archives.

For more on this story tune in at 11…

