15 million euro for Galway 2020 under new government fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding of 15 million euro will be announced today for Galway’s European Capital of Culture 2020 project.

Over a billion euro in new government funding will be announced later to invest in culture, heritage and the Irish language.

It’s part of Project Ireland 2040 – and will see renovations of sites such as the National Library and the National Archives.

