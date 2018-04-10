15 million euro for Galway 2020 under new government fund By GBFM News April 10, 2018 Time posted: 10:15 am SHARE FacebookF TwitterT GoogleG PinterestP Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding of 15 million euro will be announced today for Galway’s European Capital of Culture 2020 project. Over a billion euro in new government funding will be announced later to invest in culture, heritage and the Irish language. It’s part of Project Ireland 2040 – and will see renovations of sites such as the National Library and the National Archives. For more on this story tune in at 11… print Comments
