13 submissions on changes to county Gaeltacht plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 13 submissions have been received on proposed changes to the Gaeltacht Plan for Carraroe, Spiddal and Claregalway.

The County Council’s chief executive report on the public consultation has been presented to councillors.

The Gaeltacht plan is part of the County Development Plan – and places a special focus on the protection and promotion of Galway’s gaeltacht regions.

Meanwhile, councillors will shortly be presented with submissions made during a recent public consultation on the gaeltacht plan for Barna.