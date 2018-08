Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a significant drop in motor insurance claims in Galway so far this year.

New Galway figures from the Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland reveal a 13 per cent drop in claims involving uninsured cars when compared to this time last year.

The bureau which was set up to compensate victims of road accidents caused by uninsured and unidentified vehicles, has recently introduced new measures to tackle fraud.

