Keith Finnegan

12 years for Galway man who raped two of his nephews

By GBFM News
January 29, 2018

Time posted: 6:07 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway man who “completely lost control of his moral compass” and raped two of his nephews when they stayed at his mother’s house has been jailed for 12 years.

The 59 year old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victims, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to raping and sexually assaulting his nephews in his family house in Galway on dates ranging from 1991 to 1997. He has no previous convictions.

Today Mr Justice Michael White said the abuse was a “horrific breach of trust” and that it had taken great courage for both victims to come forward with their allegations.

The judge said that the theft of innocence of young children was a particularly serious crime.

He noted that the man had lived an isolated life, had been abused as a child and suffered from depression and alcoholism.

Mr Justice White backdated the 12 year sentence to December last year when the man went into custody on the matter.

