The Keith Finnegan Show

Over 12 hundred patients aged over 75 faced delays into UHG at start of year

By GBFM News
April 23, 2018

Time posted: 8:08 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 12 hundred people aged over 75 had to wait more than 24 hours for admission to University Hospital Galway between January and March.

That’s according to the latest figures from the HSE which show almost 15 thousand people aged over 75 waited for admission from A&E in hospitals across the country in the first three months of this year.

In a reply to a parliamentary question by Fianna Fáil T.D Mary Butler, the HSE revealed that the highest number of delays for patients aged over 75, was in Dublin’s Mater Hospital.

According to the Irish Times, one thousand 279 patients were left waiting for more than a day for a bed at UHG between the start of January and end of March.

Earlier this month, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar vowed to fast-track a new Emergency Department for UHG during a visit to the city hospital.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
