Galway Bay fm newsroom – 12 Galway garda stations have no access to PULSE.

PULSE is a computer system used by the Gardai to log and track crimes and criminals across Ireland.

The figure has been revealed in response to a parliamentary question tabled by Fianna Fáil.

It shows that Gardaí at 12 stations across Galway don’t even have access to broadband – however, the affected stations have not been named for operational reasons.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says nationally, 15 stations are in the process of being networked, while 472 are already on the network.

Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East Anne Rabbitte says Gardaí cannot be expected to deal with rural crime until they are given the resources to do so.