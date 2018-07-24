15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

FYI - News for Galway

12 cases of E.Coli now confirmed at Dun Beag creche in Dunmore as investigation continues

By GBFM News
July 24, 2018

Time posted: 5:50 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 12 cases of E.Coli have now been confirmed following an outbreak last week at Dun Beag creche in Dunmore.

The HSE’s multidisciplinary Outbreak Control Team says four cases have involved hospitalisation.

E.Coli VTEC can spread in a number of ways including contact with infected animals, contaminated soil, water or certain foods, and can be spread among toddlers who are not toilet trained.

The majority of cases of VTEC get better with no treatment and without hospitalisation.

However the most serious complication is Haemolytic Uraemic Syndrome or HUS which occurs in up to 10% of VTEC cases.

This can lead to anaemia and kidney failure and requires intensive medical treatment.

The number of cases of VTEC notified in Ireland each year is increasing with 927 cases confirmed in 2017.

The HSE’s multidisciplinary Outbreak Control Team says the investigation is ongoing.

The HSE team has met with crèche management and appropriate control measures are being undertaken.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Irish eyes are certainly smiling as the Ireland Under 18 men’s team win third game in-a-row at European Championships
July 24, 2018
Flood scheme plans formally adopted by county council
July 24, 2018
Major tourist facility officially opened at Portumna Castle
July 24, 2018
Claregalway school projects secure go-ahead despite local appeals

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 24, 2018
Irish eyes are certainly smiling as the Ireland Under 18 men’s team win third game in-a-row at European Championships
July 24, 2018
Galway and Kerry Name Sides For All-Ireland Ladies U16 Football Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK