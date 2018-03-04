15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over 11,000 Galway homes and businesses affected by water restrictions

By GBFM News
March 4, 2018

Time posted: 4:01 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 11,000 homes and businesses across Galway are affected by water restrictions as heavy demand during the cold snap has led to supply issues across Ireland.

The areas affected are Carna/Kilkieran, Roundstone, Rós Muc, Carraroe and Laurencetown/Eyrecourt.

Customers across Galway are urged to conserve water where possible at this time by not running dishwashers or washing machines where possible or taking baths.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people in the Williamstown area remain without water today.

800 homes and businesses are affected.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
