Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland received 130 claims in Galway last year.

That’s a drop of 16 per cent from the 155 claims recorded throughout the county in 2016.

The non-profit organisation was set up to compensate victims of accidents caused by uninsured vehicles.

It’s also concerned about fraudulent claims – with 1 in 8 thought to be suspicious.