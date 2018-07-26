10 cents from every bottle of Supermac’s GAA water and 1 cent of every litre of fuel purchased at The Galway Plaza will go towards the training funds of the Galway GAA teams

1 cent of every litre of fuel purchased at The Galway Plaza and 10 cents from every bottle of Supermac’s GAA water purchased at Galway Supermac’s outlets will go towards the training funds of the Galway GAA teams

Supermac’s and Galway GAA have one of the longest running sponsorship relationships in Irish sport and a new 5-year deal was announced earlier this year. Supermac’s began sponsoring Galway hurling in 1991 and subsequently became the sponsor for all Galway football and hurling. The deal means that Supermac’s will sponsor all Galway Adult and Youth Intercounty Teams in Football and Hurling until 2022. Supermac’s also sponsor the Galway Ladies Football and Camogie teams,

“We are delighted to be able to help our county teams to prepare their upcoming semi-finals,’ Supermac’s MD Pat McDonagh said. “For every litre of fuel that customers purchase at The Galway Plaza we will contribute 1 cent to the training fund and every time a bottle of water is purchased in a Supermac’s outlet in Galway we will contribute 10 cents to the training fund. We understand and respect the commitment that the players give every year and the costs of running a modern inter-county team is increasing every year,” he said. “It is important that we, as supporters, do all we can to help them achieve their goals.”

Pat McDonagh Spoke To John Mulligan

The campaign is being supported by Texaco and Clada Water.