Over 1.5 million euro for Gort and Spiddal water schemes

By GBFM News
May 2, 2018

Time posted: 5:40 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over one and a half million euro is to be invested in an upgrade of the Gort and Spiddal Regional Water Supply schemes.

Over 5,000 customers are set to benefit from the project which sets out to ensure both treatment plants can meet demand.

The project will also ensure water is in compliance with current quality regulations and provide for future development needs in Gort and Spiddal.

Coffey Water Limited has been awarded the contract with work due to commence on site in the next couple of weeks.

The works will provide a more advanced treatment process to help mitigate against various contaminants and improve the quality of water supplied.

UV disinfection will also be provided as a measure to reduce the risk of cryptosporidium.

All works are expected to reach completion by the end of September.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
