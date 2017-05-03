15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

zeltiq

Zeltiq are currently recruiting for Production Operator in Knocknacarra

By Damian Burke
May 3, 2017

Time posted: 4:36 pm

Are you looking for a job in Manufacturing? Zeltiq are currently recruiting for Production Operator positions. Zeltiq are a medical
device company based in Knocknacarra, Galway city. A minimum of 6 months Manufacturing experience is required.

Bring along your CV to an open day at the Clayton Hotel next Tuesday the 9th May between 3pm and 7.30pm where we will discuss
opportunities with you for Zeltiq.

For more details contact Collins McNicholas on 091 706721 or call in to The Clayton Hotel from 3 – 7.30pm next Tuesday the 9th May. More
details on www.collinsmcnicholas.ie

