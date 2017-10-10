Young man who died in Dunmore crash named locally

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The young man who died in a crash near Dunmore last evening has been named locally as Bernard Mongan.

The 21 year old from the Corrandulla area was the driver of a car which hit another car near Carrowmhuineagh, Dunmore around 8.30p.m last night.

He was killed in the crash, while his 21 year old male passenger was injured.

The occupants of the second car – a man and woman in their 70s and a 2 year old girl – also received minor injuries.

The N83 Dunmore to Tuam road was closed for a time to facilitate a forensic examination of the scene, but re-opened this afternoon.

Tributes are being paid to Bernard Mongan on social media today by friends and family, who describe the young man as a gentle giant.