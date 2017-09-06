Young Galway man remains critical in Dublin hospital after canal incident

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway man in his twenties remains critical in a Dublin hospital after an incident at the canal in Portobello in Dublin on Sunday.

Gardaí at Kevin Street know the identity of the man but are not releasing his name at this stage.

They are seeking the assistance of anyone who may have witnessed an incident, at the canal at Portobello Harbour in the early hours of Sunday, All-Ireland day.

The 23 year old man got into difficulty in the canal and was later removed to St. James Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The man had travelled to Dublin from Galway with friends to attend the All Ireland Hurling Final.

He was separated from his friends when the incident occurred.

Gardaí at Kevin Street are anxious to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident, especially a male and female who came to the assistance of the young man.

The gardai can be contacted on 01-6669400, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.