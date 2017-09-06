15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Young Galway man remains critical in Dublin hospital after canal incident

By GBFM News
September 6, 2017

Time posted: 4:25 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway man in his twenties remains critical in a Dublin hospital after an incident at the canal in Portobello in Dublin on Sunday.

Gardaí at Kevin Street know the identity of the man but are not releasing his name at this stage.

They are seeking the assistance of anyone who may have witnessed an incident, at the canal at Portobello Harbour in the early hours of Sunday, All-Ireland day.

The 23 year old man got into difficulty in the canal and was later removed to St. James Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The man had travelled to Dublin from Galway with friends to attend the All Ireland Hurling Final.

He was separated from his friends when the incident occurred.

Gardaí at Kevin Street are anxious to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident, especially a male and female who came to the assistance of the young man.

The gardai can be contacted on 01-6669400, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Plan for new housing in Loughrea
September 6, 2017
Plan for new housing in Loughrea
September 6, 2017
Centralised postal system to be introduced in Connemara
September 6, 2017
Additional time sought to build housing in Craughwell

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 6, 2017
Connacht Release Squad Update Ahead Of Southern Kings Visit
September 6, 2017
Teams of 87 and 88 Throw Down Gauntlet to All-Ireland Champions for Keady Challenge
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK