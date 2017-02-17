Young Galway family take home Carnmore lottery win

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A young family from the county is celebrating today after they collected almost 370 thousand euro in EuroMillions winnings this week.

The couple won the Match 5 + Lucky Star prize on the EuroMillions draw which took place on Friday 03 February.

The winning mother, who has a young family, says she had heard on Galway Bay fm news that a shop in Galway had sold the winning ticket and later learned of her good fortune.

The winning Quick Pick selection ticket was purchased at Glynns Centra in Carnmore on the day of the draw.