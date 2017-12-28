15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Yellow status wind alert for 9 counties including Galway

December 28, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Met Eireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for 9 counties, including Galway

It comes into place at 11 tonight and remains until 2 tomorrow afternoon.

The other areas affected are Donegal, North Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Southwest winds will reach up to 110km/h.

This is in addition to it’s previous yellow alert for snow and ice across 18 counties which will gradually clear northeastwards by morning.

However, Galway is not on the list of affected counties for the snow and ice alert.

