This year’s Hula Hoops National Cup draw dishes up some very interesting clashes

Ambassador UCC Glanmire will get the defence of their Hula Hoops National Cup title underway with a quarter-final clash against Pyrobel Killester, it was revealed today at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

Glanmire, who are hoping to clinch five Hula Hoops National Cup titles in-a-row, will have a tough test ahead of them in Karl Kilbride’s team.

Elsewhere in the Women’s Super League draw, NUIG Mystics and IT Carlow Basketball will play off a preliminary round before finding out who will advance to the quarter-finals, where the winner will face Portlaoise Panthers.

Courtyard Liffey Celtics meanwhile, will face DCU Mercy in a much-anticipated quarter-final clash (a repeat of last year’s thrilling semi-final battle), while Francis O’Sullivan’s charges at Singleton SuperValu Bruneill will play Maxol WIT Wildcats.

In the Men’s Pat Duffy Cup, reigning champions Griffith Swords Thunder will welcome DCU Saints to the ALSAA, while Regular Season champions Black Amber Templeogue will face off against Belfast Star.

Today’s draw has also teed up a tantalising Galway derby as Maree were drawn against neighbours SSE Airtricity Moycullen. Elsewhere, KUBS will go head-to-head with UCC Demons, while Pyrobel Killester, UCD Marian, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and Eanna all have a bye straight into the quarter-finals.

The Men’s Pat Duffy Cup draw is as follows:

SSE Airtricity Moycullen v Maree

Pyrobel Killester v Bye

Griffith Swords Thunder v DCU Saints

UCD Marian v Bye

KUBS v UCC Demons

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Bye

Black Amber Templeogue v Belfast Star

Eanna v Bye

The Women’s Super League Cup draw is as follows:

Preliminary Round:

NUIG Mystics v IT Carlow Basketball

Quarter-finals:

Winner of NUIG Mystics/IT Carlow Basketball v Portlaoise Panthers

Courtyard Liffey Celtics v DCU Mercy

Pyrobel Killester v Ambassador UCC Glanmire

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Maxol WIT Wildcats

The Men’s President’s Cup draw is as follows:

Fr. Mathews v LIT Celtics

St Paul’s Killarney v Bye

Ballincollig v Dublin Lions

Portlaoise Panthers v Ej Sligo All-Stars

IT Carlow Basketball v BFG Neptune

Titans v Bye

Paris Texas Kilkenny v Ulster University Elks

LYIT Donegal v Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin

The Women’s Senior Cup draw is as follows:

Griffith Swords Thunder v Ulster Rockets,

Fr Mathews v Marble City Hawks,

Team North West v UL Huskies,

Ulster University Elks v Meteors