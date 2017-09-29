World Record set in Galway ahead of Atlantic Solo Row

A group in Galway has set a new world record for the longest distance rowed in 24 hours by a mixed team aged between 30-39 years. The world record attempt was organised by Damian Browne, Former Connacht & Leinster Rugby Star, who will set off on his own Solo Atlantic Rowing Challenge in December. The team of 35 people rowed 378,473 metres non-stop over the 24 hour period in the Warehouse Gym.

The world record row has helped to raise funds for Damian’s chosen charities for which he is doing his own Atlantic Solo Row: MADRA Dog Rescue & Adoption, Médecins Sans Frontieres and the Strong Roots Foundation School Rwanda.

Speaking about the new world record set in Galway Damian says “this was a fantastic shared experience. I would like to wholeheartedly thank everyone of the 35 rowers, who selflessly gave their time, effort and energy to the event and its fundraising goals. I’m forever grateful. I would like to extend a big thank you to John Thomas and his team at The Warehouse Gym, who kept the gym open and alive during those hard early morning hours. I’d also like to thank all our sponsors who were most generous in their support of the event. Lastly I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who donated online, offline to their respective rowers, at the gym and everyone who stopped by on the day to encourage and support our efforts to set a new World Record….. It worked!”

This new world record augers well ahead of Damian’s own Solo Atlantic Row Challenge. Damian’s 4,800km crossing will begin in the Canary Islands and finish in Antigua. The solo task will stretch the mental and physical capacities of the individuals taking part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. Damian will be competing as a solo rower which means there will be no support boat and no company, just himself and a boatload of food to sustain him on his journey.

No stranger to a test of self during his Rugby Career, Damian completed his first international physical and mental challenge in April 2016 when he ran the Marathon des Sables in the Moroccan Sahara. This fulfilled a dream of his which was 12 years in the making. He then set his sights on his next perilous venture. Damian came upon the Talisker Whisky Challenge and discovered that more people have summited Everest and been into space than have successfully rowed the Atlantic Ocean.

To further Damian’s fundraising efforts for his chosen charities, The Atlantic Challenge Dinner will take place on Saturday, 30th September in the Ardilaun Hotel, Galway. The Black Tie event presents a rare opportunity to hear Irish International Rugby Coach Joe Schmidt and Irish International & Lions Defence Coach Andy Farrell speak about their experiences and lessons from the game with former Irish & Munster Rugby Star Alan Quinlan. Exceptional auction prizes will also be available to bid on including a round of golf with Johnny Sexton. A four course meal which will commence with a champagne reception where guests will be entertained throughout the night by a variety of performers including Sean Costello and Frank Naughton’s Duo Vocis and comedian’s Barry Murphy and Colum McDonnell.

Tickets for the Atlantic Challenge Dinner are available by contacting Catherine Tiernan on 086-2546936 with details on the fundraising event and Damian’s Atlantic Solo Row on damianbrowne.com