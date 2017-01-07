15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Valerie Hughes

Valerie Hughes

gbfm-news-image

WORLD RECORD: Loughrea native becomes sixth member of her family to reach 100

By GBFM News
January 7, 2017

Time posted: 10:04 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Loughrea native has become the sixth member of her family to reach the age of 100.

Sheila Burns nee Clarke from Castlenancy, Mullagh, Loughrea has been a resident in Portumna Retirement Village for the last eight years.

The Guinness Book of Records must now be amended, as she is the sixth member of her family to reach 100.

Five of her family members previously reached 100 and this is the current world record.

Her brother Joe Clarke was the first to reach the milestone on January 1, 2001.

He was followed by Charlie in 2002, Pat in 2003, Jimmy in 2006 and Madge in 2014.

Sheila is the youngest of her family of thirteen.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Hundreds to attend annual Mummers festival in New Inn
Inner Melody series. Design composed of colorful musical shapes as a metaphor on the subject of spirituality of music and performing arts
January 7, 2017
Hundreds to attend annual Mummers festival in New Inn
n59
January 6, 2017
Unused N59 funding returned to State coffers
nuig-news - Copy
January 6, 2017
City conference to explore rights surrounding medical treatment

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
Pictured at the unveiling of Galway WFC's New Management team. John Devlin (Kit Man), Maz Sweeney (Assistant Manager), Billy Cleary (Manager), Susie Cunningham (Strength and Conditioning).
January 6, 2017
Billy Cleary is unveiled as Galway WFC Manager
connacht-post-primary-schools
January 6, 2017
Connacht Council Confirm Post Primary Schools Senior A And B Football Championship Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK