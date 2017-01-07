WORLD RECORD: Loughrea native becomes sixth member of her family to reach 100

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Loughrea native has become the sixth member of her family to reach the age of 100.

Sheila Burns nee Clarke from Castlenancy, Mullagh, Loughrea has been a resident in Portumna Retirement Village for the last eight years.

The Guinness Book of Records must now be amended, as she is the sixth member of her family to reach 100.

Five of her family members previously reached 100 and this is the current world record.

Her brother Joe Clarke was the first to reach the milestone on January 1, 2001.

He was followed by Charlie in 2002, Pat in 2003, Jimmy in 2006 and Madge in 2014.

Sheila is the youngest of her family of thirteen.