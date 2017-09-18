World And European Kickboxing Title Fights In Galway This Sunday

Black Dragon Kickboxing Club will host a major Kickboxing/K-1 fight night in the Clayton Hotel this Sunday.

Six members from the club will be in Title action with IKF World Lightweight K-1 Champion Paul Huish from Fana Burca in Knocknacarra topping the bill as he makes a mandatory first defence of his crown to European Champion and World number one contender Edward Smith from the UK.

This fight is sponsored by City & County Bouncy Castles.

Huish’s sister Whitney Sheppard from Knocknacarra will take on Joke Ceulemans from Belgium for the Vacant Senior IKF European Atomweight K-1 Title which will take place under Pro K-1 rules.

This fight is sponsored by WCB in association with Tempo Antiques.

Irish Lightweight champion Damien Creavin from Ballybrit will vacate his -60kg title and drop down in weight to challenge for the vacant Senior IKF Irish Featherweight title at -57.8kg when he fights Peter Deane from Coopers MMA in Navan.

This fight is sponsored by Damien’s family & friends.

Alex Fitzpatrick from Tuam will take on Deividas Geleziunas from Oldcastle, Co Meath in his bid for the Junior IKF Irish Light Welterweight title.

This fight is sponsored by Safety Direct.

Cian Mc Cormack from Kinvara will take on Liam O Brien from Wicklow Martial Arts for the Senior IKF Irish Light Welterweight K-1 crown.

This fight is sponsored by Denis Brennan & Co Accountants.

Gary Elbert from the city will once again do battle with current Senior IKF Irish Welterweight K-1 Champion Gherado Frusci from the Top Pro Gym in Carlow who is making a second defence of his belt to the Galway Black Dragon fighter.

The pair met last year in an absolute war that resulted in a draw and actually won the fight of the year award for 2016.

The long awaited rematch has taken over a year to make due to the schedule of both men and promises to be another cracker.

This fight is sponsored by Fighting Fit personal Training.

The night will feature another four Title fights with champion Ciaran Healy from Meath defending his IKF Junior Flyweight title to Donegal fighter Paddy Mc Fadden and Limericks Hayleigh Kiely will square off with Waterfords Natalie Bradley for the vacant IKF Senior Irish Lightweight Ladies K-1 Title.

Bobby Nolan from Trim Black Dragon in Co Meath will take on Gerry King from Celtic Eagles gym, Galway for the Veterans over 40’s Irish Middleweight K-1 Title and Gary Osborne, also from Trim Black Dragon, will tangle with Limerick Hub fighter Dean Mc Inerney for the Senior IKF Irish K-1 Title.

A fantastic undercard will keep the fight fans happy also with Galway Black Dragon fighter Sean Ryan taking on Claremorris fighter Jake O Shaughnessy over 3 rounds, Ben Devlin from Galway Black Dragon takes on Athlones Dylan Nirshulu, Ryan Ali from Galway Black Dragon fights Michael Cullen from SBG Ballina, Colm Dunphy from Galway Black Dragon fights Jordan Clarke from Waterford, Joey Gallagher from Galway Black Dragon takes on Brian Joyce from Athlone, Dara Mannion from Galway Black Dragon fights Joseph Campbell from Athlone, James Kelly from Galway Black Dragon fights Andrew Barrett from SBG Tullamore and Tom Scarry from Galway Black Dragon takes on Joe Crosse from Ennistymon, Co Clare.

Eighteen fights in total and the doors will open at 4pm with first fight scheduled for 4.30pm.