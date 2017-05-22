World Class Showjumping in Ballinasloe Next Weekend

Ballinasloe Horse and Agricultural Show Ltd are hosting a three day programme of show jumping inBallinasloe Show Grounds from Friday 26thto Sunday 28th May,including the prestigious New Heights Champions Series.

The New Heights Champions Series, a joint venture between Show Jumping Ireland and Horse Sport Ireland, replaces the Premier Series which had been the pinnacle of National Show Jumping in Ireland for the past 10 years. The series boasts an overall prize fund of over €110,000 and will take place at10 locations across the four provinces of Ireland.

There will be a full programme of events in Ballinasloe Show Grounds each day from 9am, including three Grand Prix events:

Friday Connaught Grand Prix

Saturday National Grand Prix League

Sunday New Heights Championship

This is a rare opportunity to see the finest Irish and International showjumping horses and riders in action free.

Paraic Ryan Secretary Ballinasloe Horse and Agricultural Show Ltd commented“We are delighted to be able to offer this programme of top level show jumping and the prestigious New Heights Champions event, and look forward to welcoming all participants.This is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to Ballinasloe to see the spectacle and excitement of top class showjumping and enjoy an entertaining weekendfor free.”

Gates open at 8am each day, and the first event starts is at 9am sharp and entrance is FREE for spectators and free parking. Food, refreshments and full bar will be available throughout. Equestrian stallholders are welcome.

For further information contact: Paraic Ryan, Secretary 087 907 9282

Peter O’Connor, Director 087 258 1780

Or visit us on Facebook – Ballinasloe Show