Work to restart on ill fated Arthouse Cinema in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work is to re-start on the ill fated Arthouse Cinema in the city in the middle of next month

The matter, which featured on RTE’s Prime Time last September, was raised at last night’s city council meeting by Cllr Padraic Conneely

He demanded an update on the stalled Picture Palace project, saying 9 million euro has been put into this hole in the ground

Acting Director of Services Eileen Ruane stated the lease transfer from the original project leaders SOLAS to the new leaders Element Pictures is now complete

She also informed councillors that an inter party meeting involving all funders has taken place

City CEO Brendan McGrath says the contractors Rhatigans will be back on site at the beginning of February with work due to begin on the 13th

Since the development began in July 2009, it has been dogged by repeat issues which have seen works stalled numerous times over the past seven years

Rhatigans were appointed after the original contractors went into liquidation