Work finally underway on ill fated city Picture Palace

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work is finally underway on the ill fated Arthouse Cinema in the city.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, City CEO Brendan McGrath says preliminary tasks including inspections and recording of data have already taken place.

Since the Picture Palace development began in July 2009, it has been dogged by repeat issues which have seen works stalled numerous times over the past seven years.

However, the City Council has confirmed that specific site preparation, clean up and health and safety planning will begin next week.

A temporary power supply will also be put in place for the construction project,

The full body of work – which will consist of internal completion and fit-out, will get underway early next month.

These works are expected to take around 32 weeks.

The lease for the beleaguered art house cinema has been transferred from the original project leaders SOLAS to new leaders, Element Pictures.