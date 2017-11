Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work begins this week on a new 2 million euro fire station in Tuam.

The contracts for the project have been signed, with the works to be carried out by Carey Building Contractors and Simon J Kelly Architects.

The station will be located on the Milltown Road, and will be ready late next year.

The fire service says the new facility will improve its ability to provide a safe and effective service for the region.