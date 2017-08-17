15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Work to begin shortly on new cardiac facilities at UHG

By GBFM News
August 17, 2017

Time posted: 12:44 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work is to begin shortly on new cardiac facilities at UHG.

The HSE is seeking a contractor to build new Cardiac Catheter labs and a new Cardiothoracic ward at the Newcastle campus.

 

The new facilities will be provided on the first floor or the existing 2A block and 2C block at UHG.

The works are to be carried out on the site of the live acute hospital, and will run in parallel with other works contracts at the facility.

The works will be in the centre of the main hospital floor, in the immediate vicinity of functioning clinical areas.

The project will be carried out in three phases, the first of which will see an existing coronary care unit stripped out and replaced with two cath labs.

The deadline for the submission of tenders to the HSE is September 12th.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Cyclist taken to UHG following Oranmore crash
August 17, 2017
Cyclist taken to UHG following Oranmore crash
August 17, 2017
Galway team to collaborate with US firm on major medtech project
August 17, 2017
18 per cent increase in internet address registrations in Galway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 16, 2017
Galway GAA Fixtures
August 16, 2017
Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Quarter Final Preview – Stephen Glennon
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK