Work to begin shortly on new cardiac facilities at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work is to begin shortly on new cardiac facilities at UHG.

The HSE is seeking a contractor to build new Cardiac Catheter labs and a new Cardiothoracic ward at the Newcastle campus.

The new facilities will be provided on the first floor or the existing 2A block and 2C block at UHG.

The works are to be carried out on the site of the live acute hospital, and will run in parallel with other works contracts at the facility.

The works will be in the centre of the main hospital floor, in the immediate vicinity of functioning clinical areas.

The project will be carried out in three phases, the first of which will see an existing coronary care unit stripped out and replaced with two cath labs.

The deadline for the submission of tenders to the HSE is September 12th.