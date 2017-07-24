15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Work to begin on permanently closing East Galway landfill

By GBFM News
July 24, 2017

Time posted: 3:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom -Work on permanently closing the East Galway landfill site is set to begin shortly.

Cathaoirleach of Ballinasloe municipal district, Councillor Aidan Donohue says the contract for the work at the former Greenstar landfill site in Kilconnell has been signed.

The landfill closed in 2013 after Greenstar went into receivership, and the council took over the site.

The capping and reinstatement works will cost between 8 and 10 million euro.

Councillor Donohoe says the high cost is due to the environmental requirements of such works.

