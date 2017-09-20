15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Work to begin next month on new school for Presentation College Athenry

By GBFM News
September 20, 2017

Time posted: 8:11 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work is to begin next month on the new school building for Presentation College Athenry.

The construction contract for the site opposite the Raheen Woods Hotel has been awarded to JJ Rhatigan & Co.

The Department of Education has confirmed to Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon that work is due to begin on the 9th of October.

Minister Cannon, who’s a past pupil of Presentation College Athenry, says this is a very significant investment in education in East Galway.

He says it’s one of five projects for Athenry including new schools for Clarin College, Colaiste an Eachreidh, Gaelscoil Riada and an extension to Athenry Boys school.

Minister Cannon says he’s engaging with the Department of Education to ensure that all of the projects go to construction as quickly as possible.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway pick up 14 All Star Hurling nominations
Deathnotices Wednesday 20th September, 2017
September 20, 2017
HSE considering temporary theatre accommodation for cancelled orthopaedic surgeries
September 20, 2017
Public urged to avoid Emergency Department at UHG if possible
September 19, 2017
Plan for fast track housing in Tuam hits hurdle

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 20, 2017
Galway pick up 14 All Star Hurling nominations
September 19, 2017
Intermediate Camogie Semi-Finals Confirmed For Next Weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK