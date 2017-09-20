Work to begin next month on new school for Presentation College Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work is to begin next month on the new school building for Presentation College Athenry.

The construction contract for the site opposite the Raheen Woods Hotel has been awarded to JJ Rhatigan & Co.

The Department of Education has confirmed to Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon that work is due to begin on the 9th of October.

Minister Cannon, who’s a past pupil of Presentation College Athenry, says this is a very significant investment in education in East Galway.

He says it’s one of five projects for Athenry including new schools for Clarin College, Colaiste an Eachreidh, Gaelscoil Riada and an extension to Athenry Boys school.

Minister Cannon says he’s engaging with the Department of Education to ensure that all of the projects go to construction as quickly as possible.