15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Work to begin as contractor selected for new Athenry school building

By GBFM News
August 1, 2017

Time posted: 10:09 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Construction work on a new building for Presentation College in Athenry is set to begin in the coming weeks.

Minister of State and Galway East T.D, Ciaran Cannon, says the Department of Education is currently awarding the contract for the work.

Minister Cannon says the awarding of the contract clears the way for construction to begin this autumn and it’s expected it will be complete by 2019.

The name of the contractor has not ben released by the Department of Education until it informs all unusccessful applicants for the project that they have been unsuccessful.

The 1 thousand pupil school is one of five building projects earmarked for Athenry over the next few years, which include new buildings for Clarin College and the gaelscoils and an extension of Athenry Boys School.

Minister Ciaran Cannon says the appointment of a contractor for Presentation College Athenry now paves the way for construction workers to be be on site in the coming weeks.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Killimor to get major new sports complex
Galway Races – Tuesday Preview
August 1, 2017
Plans for 31 new homes in Claregalway
August 1, 2017
Number of fires reported in Galway halved since 2010
August 1, 2017
Killimor to get major new sports complex

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 1, 2017
Statement: Expansion to Guinness PRO14 Championship
August 1, 2017
LEE GRACE JOINS SHAMROCK ROVERS
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK