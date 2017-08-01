Work to begin as contractor selected for new Athenry school building

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Construction work on a new building for Presentation College in Athenry is set to begin in the coming weeks.

Minister of State and Galway East T.D, Ciaran Cannon, says the Department of Education is currently awarding the contract for the work.

Minister Cannon says the awarding of the contract clears the way for construction to begin this autumn and it’s expected it will be complete by 2019.

The name of the contractor has not ben released by the Department of Education until it informs all unusccessful applicants for the project that they have been unsuccessful.

The 1 thousand pupil school is one of five building projects earmarked for Athenry over the next few years, which include new buildings for Clarin College and the gaelscoils and an extension of Athenry Boys School.

