Work on Apple plant in Athenry stalled again as judge to decide on possible appeal

By GBFM News
October 17, 2017

Time posted: 5:28 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Athenry residents Allan Daly and Sinead Fitzpatrick have decided to apply for an appeal of last week’s legal go ahead for a proposed data centre in the town.

The Commercial Court had paved the way for work to begin on Apple’s € 850m project by refusing their challenge to the planning permission.

Their case is due back before Mr. Justice McDermott tomorrow week, Wed Oct 25

Athenry residents Sinead Fitzpatrick and Allan Daly claim An Bord Pleanála failed to carry out a proper Environmental Impact Assessment before green-lighting Apple’s plan to build one of two data centres in the town.

But last Thursday, Mr. Justice Paul McDermott refused their applications to overturn that decision.

Campaigners for the project, which promises to bring hundreds of jobs to Athenry, celebrated the news, but their celebrations could be short-lived.

Mr. Justice McDermott was told today they intend to apply for an appeal of his decision.

They have two possible avenues of appeal.

They can apply to have their case heard in the Court of Appeal, or they can seek a hearing before the Supreme Court if they can establish their case raises issues of general public importance or if it’s in the interests of justice to do so.

