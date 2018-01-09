Tri Talking Sport in association with Women For Tri® will host an evening of information, inspiration and motivation for females interested in the sport of triathlon. The evening event will take place in Bradley Renault Galway on Wednesday 17th January from 6:30pm.

Regardless of current level of activity, the Women For Tri Galway Gathering will inspire, motivate and encourage those present to succeed in their own personal triathlon journey over the season ahead. From experienced athletes to those who need a gentle push in the right direction into the sport there will be key information for all to take away from the event.

Speakers include; Dr. Sue Redmond, Unwrapping Brilliance, Dr. Jane Walsh, NUIG School of Psychology, Anna Grealish, Triathlon Ireland & Jonathan Gibson The Athlete Clinic. Each speaker will share their professional and personal experiences of triathlon, covering topics including; time management, peak performance, coaching, mindfulness, nutrition, recovery and much more with a very specific female focus.

Whether your goal is to improve your triathlon performance or to take the plunge into the sport for the very first time, this informal gathering for female athletes will provide the platform to encourage you to train and perform at your best regardless of your triathlon aspirations.

Speaking about the event, Joanne Murphy, event organiser and Women For Tri Global Ambassador said ’ The mission of Women for Tri is to encourage, support, empower and break down barriers for women to take up the sport of triathlon. I am delighted to host the first ever Women for Tri event in Ireland next week. My hope for the Galway events that we will inspire and encourage more females into a sport that has contributed so much to me personally at so many levels over the past number of years. Triathlon was the catalyst to my recent career change and sporting achievements, I would like to see more female athletes taking the opportunity to get involved in a sport I am very passionate about.’

This is a female-focused event as part of the global Women for Tri Programme and is free to attend, just RSVP on www.tritalkingsport.com.