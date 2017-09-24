Woman taken to UHG following Doughiska crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A woman has been taken to University Hospital Galway following a road traffic crash in Doughiska in the early hours of this morning.

The single vehicle incident occurred shortly after 2am and it’s understood the injured party was a passenger in the car.

Emergency services attended the scene, including a unit of Galway Fire Brigade which spent over one hour at the site of the accident.

Gardai say four other people were in the vehicle at the time and did not suffer any injuries.

The woman, who’s aged in her 20s, was taken to UHG but is not believed to have suffered serious injuries.