The Keith Finnegan Show

Woman killed in Moycullen dog attack named locally

By GBFM News
June 5, 2017

Time posted: 10:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The woman who died after being attacked by dogs in Moycullen yesterday has been named locally as Teresa McDonagh.

It’s understood Ms McDonagh was visiting a relative at a house in Knockarassar when she was savagely attacked by two dogs.
Teresa McDonagh is believed to have been visiting a relative at a home at Knockarassar, between Moycullen and Spiddal, at around 3 o’ clock yesterday afternoon when she was set upon by two Bullmastiffs.

She suffered severe injuries during the assault, and it’s understood that both animals were shot dead by a neighbour who came to her aid.

Emergency services were called to the home but Ms McDonagh, who was aged in her 60s and well known in the area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has been taken to University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem examination is expected to take place today.

Gardai in Salthill are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

