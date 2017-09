Galway Bay fm newsroom – A woman was airlifted to University Hospital Galway last evening after she became lost in fog in Connemara.

Two teams from Galway Mountain Rescue were deployed when a German woman got stranded on a ridge in the Inagh Valley.

She had been out walking on her own at the time and was located by rescue crews around 7.30p.m.

The woman was airlifted by the Sligo-based Coast Guard helicopter to UHG as she was displaying symptoms of hypothermia.