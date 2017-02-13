Woman who died in crash near Portumna named locally

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The woman who died in a road collision near Portumna yesterday (12/2) has been named locally as 54 year-old Loretta McKeigue from Gortunumera, Portumna.

She was the sole occupant of the car which crashed just off the N65 at Lisdeligney around 8.30 yesterday morning.

Loretta McKeigue, who worked in UHG, was taken to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, where she was pronounced dead.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling on the Kiltormer to Killimor road yesterday morning to contact them.

Meanwhile, the man who was found dead on a footpath just outside Tuam town yesterday has been named locally as Padraic Creaven from Knocknacarrigeen, Belclare and was in his mid 60s.

His body was discovered at Milltown Road Tuam by a passerby at 11a.m yesterday.

Gardaí are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.