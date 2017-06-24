Woman airlifted to UHG following serious accident on Inis Mor

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A woman has been airlifted to University Hospital Galway following a serious accident on Inis Mor.

The woman, who is believed to be aged in her 20’s, was attending the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

Rescue 115 of Valentia Coastguard responded to reports of a serious incident shortly after 11 this morning.

The woman, who is understood to have sustained critical injuries, was subsequently airlifted to UHG around lunchtime.

The Red Bull Cliff Diving event see competitors leap from a 27 metre platform straight into the famous natural rectangular pool known as ‘the Serpent’s Lair’ south of Dun Aengus.

The last time the event was held on Inis Mor was in June of 2014.