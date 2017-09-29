15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Wins For Portumna and Athenry In Ladies Cup Semi-Finals

By Sport GBFM
September 29, 2017

Time posted: 2:47 pm

Athenry are through to the Junior Cup Final after beating Royal Curragh 3 matches to two. Marie Carr defeated Regina Foley by one hole and Nicola Nally was a 6 and 5 winner over Mary McNally. Teresa Coen was beaten 5 and 3 by Marie Egan with Patricia Jacobson halving her match with Mary O’Meara and Nicola Burke halving her match with Caroline Condon. They will play Limerick in the Final tomorrow morning at 10.40am.

Portumna are through to the AIG Junior Foursomes Final after they defeated The Heath 3-0 with wins for Mary Kelly and Brid Kelly, Carmel Cunningham and Bernie Kilmartin and Mary McElroy and Mary Madden. Portumna will face Ballykisteen in the final at 10am tomorrow morning.

