The Keith Finnegan Show

Wins for Galway McDonagh and Galway Tribesmen in Celtic Challenge

By Sport GBFM
May 4, 2017

Time posted: 11:20 am

Celtic Challenge U17 Group A

Galway McDonagh 1-21 Galway Maroon 3-11

The opening round of the Celtic Challenge saw the all Galway meeting of Galway McDonagh and Galway Maroon in the sunshine in Pearse Stadium. Galway McDonagh emerged victorious and laid the platform for the win by building a 1-13 to 0-4 lead at the interval with the aid of the breeze.

Conor Molloy, who finished with 0-10, shot 8 first half points with Mark Kennedy shooting the game’s first goal on 27 minutes to help build that sizeable lead. The McDonagh side were well worthy of that half time lead as they hurled with conviction in that opening period.

The Galway Maroon side, to their credit, lifted their performance in the second half and a 33rd minute Niall Coen goal helped their cause. Still by the 49th minute the Galway McDonagh side still led by 1-19 to 1-7, before Conor Walsh struck for a goal. That score was quickly followed by Niall Coen’s second major and quick fire points from Adrian Gavin and Ross Albertini had the Maroon side back to 3-9 to 1-19 on 54 minutes.

However, that was as close as it got and by the final whistle the Galway Maroon side were left to rue their 12 wides as Galway McDonagh emerged with the bragging rights on a final score line of 1-21 to 3-11.

Galway McDonagh Squad: 1. Dara Conneely (Liam Mellows), 2. Sean Burke (Kilconieron), 3. Conor Lee (Clarinbridge), 4. Jack Hughes (Skehana), 5. Sean Joyce (Salthill Knocknacarra) 0-1, 6. Mark Gill (Castlegar), 7. Caimin Killeen (Loughrea), 8. Diarmuid O’Brien (Ballygar) 9. Dylan Shaughnessy (Loughrea), 10. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge) 0-1, 11. Mark Kennedy (Clarinbridge) 1-3, 0-1 free, 12. Michael Glynn (Skehana), 13. Damien McGlynn (St Thomas) 0-1, 14. Conor Molly (Kilnadeema Leitrim) 0-10; 0-6 frees, 0-1 65, 15. Jack Egan (Kilnadeema Leitrim) 0-2, 16. Cillian Lawless (Athenry), 17. Neil Conneely (Portumna), 18. Isaac DeHora (Clarinbridge) 0-2, 19. Cathal Dolan (Kiltormer) 0-1, 20. Eoghan Kerin (Rahoon Newcastle).

Management: Manager Damien Curley (Kiltormer), Willie Burke (Oranmore Maree), Gerry Spellman (Clarinbridge)

Galway Maroon Squad: 1. Darrach Fahy (Ardrahan), 2. Sean Duffy (Killimor), 3. Ronan Flannery (Pearses), 4. Dean Callanan (Craughwell), 5. Adam Clarke (Craughwell), 6. Conor Walsh (Turloughmore) 1-4; 0-4 frees, 7. Noel Keogh (Athenry), 8. Enda Egan (Michael Cusacks) 0-1 free, 9. Paul Creaven (Killimordaly), 10. Ross Albertini (Ardrahan) 0-1, 11. John Fleming (Meelick Eyrecourt) 12. Nathan Earner (Meelick Eyrecourt), 13. Liam Quirke (Tynagh Abbey Duniry), 14. David Jordan (Tynagh Abbey Duniry) 0-1 free, 15.  Niall Coen (Ballindereen) 2-2, 16. Diarmuid Mullen (Turloughmore) 0-1, 17. Evan Ryan (Tynagh Abbey Duniry), 18. Eoin Caulfield (Athenry), 19. Eoin O’Donnell (Ardrahan), 20. Jack Glynn (Turloughmore), 21. Matthew Lyons (Turloughmore), 22. Oisin Flaherty (Castlegar), 23. Adrian Gavin (Ballygar) 0-1.

Management: Manager: Niall Canavan (Annaghdown), Selectors: Joe Hession (Turloughmore), Kevin Molloy (Kilnadeema Leitrim)

Ref: Shane Hynes (Liam Mellows)

The Panels

Galway Maroon

Back L-R: Kevin Molloy, Niall Canavan, Jack Glynn, Diarmuid Mullen, Niall Coen, David Jordan, Conor Walsh, Darrach Fahy, Enda Egan, Ronan Flannery, Noel Keogh, Oisin Flaherty, Eoin O’Donnell, Joe Hession. Front L-R: Matthew Lyons, Nathan Earner, Paul Creaven, Evan Ryan, Sean Duffy, Liam Quirke, Ross Albertini, Adam Clarke, Dean Callanan, Eoin Caulfield, John Fleming Thanks to Tony Conneely https://www.flickr.com/photos/tonyconneely/albums

Galway McDonagh

Back L-R: Willie Burke, TJ Brennan, Sean Burke, Conor Lee, Diarmuid O’Brien, Dylan Shaughnessy, Mark Gill, Jack Egan, Daragh Conneely, Sean Joyce, Jack Hughes, Eoghan Kerin, Damien Curley Front L-R: Damien McGlynn, Conor Molloy, Micheal Glynn, Mark Kennedy, Isaac Dehora, Neil Connelly, Cillian Lawless, Caimin Killeen, Cathal Dolan Thanks to Tony Conneely https://www.flickr.com/photos/tonyconneely/albums

Meanwhile in the Connacht Centre of Excellence, Galway Tribesmen recorded an emphatic 5-23 to 0-9 win over Sligo…….

Galway Tribesmen Squad: 1. Mark Connolly (Ahascragh Fohenagh) 2. Diarmuid McCartin (Craughwell) 3. Jack McCullogh (Athenry) 4. John Quinn (Salthill Knocknacarra) 5. Peter Martin (Kilconieron) 6. Jack Keville (Liam Mellows) 7. Jason Niland (St. Thomas) 8. Tom O’Connor (Moycullen) 9. Dara Coleman (Abbeyknockmoy) 10. Luke Lynskey (Killimordaly) 11. Jordan Ruffley (Rahoon Newcastle) (Capt) 12. Cillian Davoren (Moycullen) 13. Sean O’Brien (Portumna) 14. Fionn McDonagh (Moycullen) 15. James Smith (Castlegar) 16. Jake Hogan (Sylane) 17. Ronan Mitchell (Mullagh) 18. Conor Larkin (Meelick Eyrecourt) 19. Jack Tully (Ballindereen) 20. Stephen Doran (Padraig Pearses) 21. Hugh Moylan (Ballindereen) 22. Dylan Carroll (Castlegar) 23. Aaron Madden (Kilnadeema Leitrim) 24. Adrian Prendergast (Craughwell)

Management: Manager: Gordon Crowley (Liam Mellows) Frank Enright

(Moycullen), Denny Forde (Turloughmore).

 

The Galway Tribesmen Panel

Back L-R: Sean O’Brien, Dara Coleman, Jack McCullagh, Jack Keville, Peter Martin, James Smith, Fionn McDonagh, Mark Connolly, Stephen Doran, Adrian Prendergast, Jack Tully, John Quinn, Dylan Carroll Front L-R: Aaron Madden, Tom O’Connor, Luke Lynskey, Ronan Mitchell, Jason Niland, Diarmuid McCartin, Cillian Davoren, Conor Larkin, Hugh Moylan, Jordan Ruffley

Back L-R: Sean O’Brien, Dara Coleman, Jack McCullagh, Jack Keville, Peter Martin, James Smith, Fionn McDonagh, Mark Connolly, Stephen Doran, Adrian Prendergast, Jack Tully, John Quinn, Dylan Carroll
Front L-R: Aaron Madden, Tom O’Connor, Luke Lynskey, Ronan Mitchell, Jason Niland, Diarmuid McCartin, Cillian Davoren, Conor Larkin, Hugh Moylan, Jordan Ruffley

Sport
Optional Headline