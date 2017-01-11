Wins For Colaiste Iognaid, Roscommon CBS and Summerhill College in Top Oil Connacht Senior Schools Cup

There have been wins for Colaiste Iognáid, Roscommon CBS and Summerhill College as the Top Oil Connacht Senior Cup got underway this afternoon

In the Senior Cup Colaiste Iognáid defeated Garbally College 22-8, Roscommon CBS beat St Geralds Castlebar 18-13 but St Joseph’s The Bish were beaten by Summerhill 11-3.

Sligo Grammar plays Marist College tomorrow.

In The Senior Development Cup Athlone Community College beat Presentation Athenry 21-20 with a last minute try.

In The Junior Cup, Colaiste Iognáid have beaten St Gerald’s 70-5, St Muredachs have beaten Summerhill 46-12 and St Joseph’s the Bish were beaten by Sligo Grammar 33-7.

In The Connacht Junior Development Cup, Holy Rosary Mountbellew beat St Pauls Oughterard 27-10 while Calascantius College Oranmore beat Athenry 47-14 finally Scoil Chiaráin An Cheathru Rua have beaten St Enda’s 19-7.