Galway Bay fm newsroom – Met Eireann have issued a status yellow wind warning for the west of the country on Thursday.

Storm Caroline is due to hit Scotland and strong and blustery winds will be over Ireland also.

Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry are all to be affected.

Winds of up to 110 km/h are expected between 3am and 8pm on Thursday.