Wind, snow and ice warning for Galway

By GBFM News
January 15, 2018

Time posted: 12:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – MET Eireann has issued a wind, snow and ice warning for Galway as the wintry spell continues.

A status yellow wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick will be in effect from 9 tonight until 3am on Wednesday.

Gusts of up to 110km/h are expected at times.

There’s also a snow-ice warning for Connacht and 12 other counties.

MET Eireann says widespread wintry showers may lead to snow accumulations, particularly in inland areas.

The snow alert comes into effect at 6 tomorrow morning and remains in place until 3am on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Mathew Martin says the indications are that snow is more likely in parts of the West and North.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
