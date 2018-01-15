Galway Bay fm newsroom – MET Eireann has issued a wind, snow and ice warning for Galway as the wintry spell continues.

A status yellow wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick will be in effect from 9 tonight until 3am on Wednesday.

Gusts of up to 110km/h are expected at times.

There’s also a snow-ice warning for Connacht and 12 other counties.

MET Eireann says widespread wintry showers may lead to snow accumulations, particularly in inland areas.

The snow alert comes into effect at 6 tomorrow morning and remains in place until 3am on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Mathew Martin says the indications are that snow is more likely in parts of the West and North.