Galway Bay fm newsroom – MET Eireann has issued a wind, snow and ice warning for Galway as the wintry spell continues.
A status yellow wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick will be in effect from 9 tonight until 3am on Wednesday.
Gusts of up to 110km/h are expected at times.
There’s also a snow-ice warning for Connacht and 12 other counties.
MET Eireann says widespread wintry showers may lead to snow accumulations, particularly in inland areas.
The snow alert comes into effect at 6 tomorrow morning and remains in place until 3am on Wednesday.
Meteorologist Mathew Martin says the indications are that snow is more likely in parts of the West and North.