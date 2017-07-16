15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Keith FinneganNight Moves MondayA

Keith Finnegan

Night Moves MondayA

Win with Ulster Bank with The Keith Finnegan Show

By Sinead Kennedy
July 16, 2017

Time posted: 8:46 pm

This week on The Keith Finnegan we have an amazing prize for all you Culture lovers. Ulster Bank main sponsors of Galway International Arts festival have given us tickets to Driftwood by Casus Circus on July 27th. Don’t miss your chance to win, tune in each morning from 9am.

Ulster Banks involvement in sponsorship is about creating meaningful connections with their customers. It is their sponsorship that make some of the best community programmes both possible and powerful and allows them to engage in people’s everyday lives. Their properties range from the Ulster Bank league and RBS 6 Nations through to being a leading sponsor of the Arts in Ireland.

The 40th Galway International Arts Festival takes place from 17-30 July 2017. Galway International Arts Festival (GIAF) is a major cultural organisation, which produces one of Europe’s leading international arts festivals; develops and produces new work that tours nationally and internationally; and presents a major discussion platform, First Thought.

For more details on Ulster Bank click HERE

For more details on the Galway international Arts Festival click HERE

print
Competitions
Win with Regatta Great Outdoors on Molly in the Morning
Galway Bay Online – The Time Machine (17th July 2017)
July 16, 2017
Win with Regatta Great Outdoors on Molly in the Morning
July 16, 2017
Win with the enchanted fairies of the Ardilaun Hotel on Molly in the Morning
July 16, 2017
Win tickets to Galway Races