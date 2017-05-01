Win with Topline Greenes of Ahascragh on The Wagon Wheel

This week on The Wagon Wheel Valerie Hughes has 2 pro 12 Connacht hospitality tickets to give away with thanks to Topline Greenes of Ahascragh, serving the community with a wide range of DIY, building and agri products. Tune in each day from 12 -1.30pm to find out how you could win.

This Saturday 6th Greenes hardware Ahascragh have massive price reductions in all our doors ,floors and bathroom ranges.

Call in and talk to Gary or Martin for the best deals and best design advice for all your bathroom and doors and floor needs if its building a new home or renovating.

Special offer free thermostatic shower with every €1000 spent in their doors floors and bathroom depts

At Topline Greenes, all of their staff are highly trained and experienced in their specialised areas. Their aim is to help their customers with the most relevant advice, product or service that is required.

From nuts to creosote, cement to plumbing parts, Topline Greenes of Ahascragh have the knowledge that comes with 100 years of combined hardware experience.

For more details on Topline Greenes of Ahascragh click HERE