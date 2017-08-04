15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Win Tickets to the Wolfe Tones at Loughrea Hotel and Spa on the Wagon Wheel

By Sinead Kennedy
August 4, 2017

Time posted: 8:00 am

This week on The Wagon Wheel with Valerie Hughes tune in to win tickets to see the legendary Wolfe Tones in concert and a fab pre concert dinner for two at the Loughrea Hotel and Spa

Arguably the World’s most popular folk and ballad group – THE WOLFE TONES. Currently celebrating 50 years on the road, these legendary Dublin balladeers continue to be one of Ireland’s biggest box office attractions.

The Wolfe Tones in concert at The loughrea Hotel and Spa on Thursday 10th August. Doors at 8.00pm  Show at 9.00pm. Tickets €30.00

The Loughrea Hotel and Spa are also offering a special Show and Dinner Package  at €55.00 per person   This includes tickets to the concert and a 3 course dinner with tea or coffee in our Abbey Restaurant

and a Show, Stay and Dinner Package from €124.50 per person sharing which includes tickets to the concert and a 3 course dinner with tea or coffee in our Abbey Restaurant

All events +18 yrs we regret that we cannot exchange, refund or transfer tickets unless the event in question has been cancelled or rescheduled.

Call 091 880088 to book or for more information click HERE

