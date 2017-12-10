Tune in our our sports bulletins this week and you could win a pair of admission tickets each day for a day of their choice at this years Christmas Racing Festival between 26th to 29th December 2017 at Limerick Racecourse. Now that sound like a sure bet!

The Limerick Christmas Racing Festival takes place from Tuesday 26th of December until Friday 29th of December at Greenmount Park. This annual festival attracts race goers from all over Ireland who visit Greenmount Park for excellent racing action and plenty of entertainment off the track.

Children also have free admission to the races on each day of the festival. Festive highlights include St. Stephen’s Day racing – it is a tradition!, Sunways Holidays Most Stylish Ladies Day on the 28th of December and the festival concludes with Family Fun Day on Friday 29th December with a host of free entertainment for children under 12 years.Children also have free admission to the races on each day of the festival.

First race each day begins at 12.20pm or 12.35pm with 7 national hunt races on the card. The last race each day is 3:45pm or 3.55pm and on the 26th and 27th of December there will be live band Acoustra taking to the stage in the Munster Suite and a DJ after racing on the other two days.

The team from the Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel in Adare will spoil race goers with an array of fine food served in the reserved panoramic restaurant, private suites and self service restaurant in the Munster Suite. Packages start from only €15.