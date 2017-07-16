Win tickets to Galway Races

Tune in each day across all primetime shows for a chance to win free tickets to this years Galway Racing Festival

WHAT’S NEW THIS SUMMER AT THE GALWAY RACES??

New Online Booking System: receive your tickets by email

For our customers ease and convenience, this year book your tickets to our new look website www.galwayraces.com and receive your admission tickets within minutes straight into your email inbox. Simple, quick and easy!

The Festival Village

Situated beside the Killanin Stand, the new Festival Village will offer our racegoers a new destination at the Galway Races. Race goers will enjoy craft beer, a shopping village, big screen to watch the racing, betting facilities and live music all week with resident DJ’s and local bands.

The Week

Galway Racecourse this month proudly launched a short video ‘The Week’ produced by a Galway based company ‘Heavy Man Films’ to draw on the nostalgia of the Galway Races. The short piece features former Head Groundsman Tom Broderick who worked on the racecourse for over fifty years, jockey Robbie Power, Gráinne Seoige, Mary Lee, Peter Timmins and trainer Gordon Elliott’s yard.

The week everyone is waiting for, the week of joy and family reunions, the week we change our plans for, the week we don’t want to miss, the week of final preparations, the week like no other.

Link to view: https://www.galwayraces.com/gallery/

BREAKDOWN OF EACH DAY

The Galway Races – A Seven Day Festival with an Infectious Lively Vibe!

Monday 31st July – Opening Evening ‘Gather Your Tribe’

The highly-anticipated week long seven-day Galway Races Summer Festival kicks off on Monday 31st July. This year the theme for the opening evening is ‘ Gather Your Tribe’ in the City of the Tribes, Galway. Join us as we have a very special treat in store for our racegoers with an infectious lively performance for the opening of the Galway Races with the Galway Tenors– be sure to arrive early before the start of the first race and gather your ‘Tribe’ around the parade ring! You won’t want to miss this!

Tuesday 1 st August – Colm Quinn BMW/ Sports & Social Evening

Join us for a fantastic evening of great horse racing, entertainment and a sports twist to the event (more to be revealed at a later date!). With the first race at 5.20pm, it’s the ideal opportunity for you and your work colleagues to organise a well earned night out this Summer…and at the Galway Races you never know what well known sports stars and personalities you’ll bump into, particularly for this occasion!

Galway Racecourse together with proud sponsors Paddy Power will stage their first ever ‘Zorb Derby’ in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund. Before the first race racegoers will be treated to a fun race on the racecourse where four well know sporting personalists will be in their zorbs and race a short distance on the track to the finish line all in aid of a super cause. More details to be released Monday 17th

Wednesday 2nd August – TheTote.com Galway Plate Day

Wednesday’s race meeting gets underway at 3.15pm. The historic Galway Plate race has been running at Ballybrit since 1869 with more heritage and prestige than any other race run at Galway Racecourse. This year will be the 148 running of this prestigious race. The Galway Plate is run over a distance of 2 miles 6 furlongs 111 yds with a round of fourteen fences to jump in total. The last two fences, situated three furlongs from the finish, are the closest fences together of any racecourse in the world.

A special day itself with a race steeped in history, Tote Ireland continue their sponsorship of the Wednesday card, with the feature race the Tote.com Galway Plate now worth a staggering €250,000.Racegoers will also get to soak up the sounds of the best of traditional Irish music. Voted on the RTE television Ray D’Arcy Show as the ‘Traddest Family in Ireland’ we will have a lively performance by the ten-piece band, the Doohans from County Clare.

Thursday 3rd August – The Guinness Hurdle & Ladies Day

Widely renowned as ‘Ladies Day’ at the Galway Festival, Thursday combines the very best in racing and fashion. The first of eight races takes place at 1:40pm with the feature race the ‘Galway Guinness Hurdle Handicap’ offering an impressive prize of €300,000 to the winner. All eight races are kindly sponsored by Guinness. ‘Ladies Day’ has always been the most visually sumptuous of the Festival events with the opportunity to socialise and show off your elegant style, attracting huge media attention. The Best Dressed Lady & Best Hat competitions on the day are generously sponsored by the award winning 5 star g Hotel & Spa, Galway, with an envy-inducing €10,000 prize for the winner of Best Dressed Lady competition and €2,000 prize for the Best Hat competition.

Friday 4th August – Friday’s Fair Lady Day

With seven very competitive races on the card, Friday is always a hugely popular evening race meeting, and a great way to kick off the Bank Holiday weekend. The first race starts at 5.10pm with all races sponsored by Guinness. Friday also plays host to the elegant and stylish ‘Friday’s Fair Lady Competition’. The winner of this ‘Best Dressed’ competition will receive the unique prize of a Shop and Stay package courtesy of the Athlone Town Centre Shopping Centre worth €2,000. .

Saturday 5th & Sunday 6th August – Weekend of Family Un & The Mad Hatters Day

The final two days of the Summer Festival are full of fun and colour with children admitted free of charge. There is lots of entertainment for the young racegoer including bouncy castles, slides, face painting and crazy characters throughout the enclosure. The highlight on the Sunday is the hugely popular Mad Hatters Competition.