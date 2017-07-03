Win tickets to André Rieu Maastricht Concert Screening at the Eye Cinema on The Home Run

Join Donal Mahon on the Home run this week for a little old time waltz and win tickets to Andre Rieu 2017 Maastricht Concert screening at the Eye Cinema on July 22nd and 23rd

To celebrate 30 years Andre Rieu is performing a special concert to mark the occasion. Eye Cinema Galway will be screening The André Rieu 2017 Maastricht Concert live from The Netherlands on the 22nd and 23rd of July.

Known to millions as ‘The King of Waltz’, André Rieu is one of the world’s most popular music artists. Set against the stunning medieval backdrop of the town square in André’s Dutch hometown. André performs along with his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, sopranos, tenors and very special guests.

Take a front seat and experience this spectacular musical event on the big screen. Enjoy backstage access, interviews with André and his special guests, musical favourites and much, much more, exclusive to cinema. Early booking is advisable.

For more details contact Eye Cinema Galway or long on to Eyecinema.ie