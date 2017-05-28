15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Win Tea for two, Golf and Dinner at Glenlo Abbey on The Keith Finnegan Show

By Sinead Kennedy
May 28, 2017

Time posted: 8:07 am

This week on the Keith Finnegan Show,  Keith would like to treat our listeners to the elegant experience of Afternoon Tea all thanks to the experts on elegance at the five star Glenlo Abbey Hotel, Galway.

There is something very chique and sophisticated about taking Afternoon Tea, it is an old tradition that has survived through to our busy modern day and  the skilled team at Glenlo Abbey has brought the Afternoon Tea experience right up to date, but still with all it’s traditional charm .

Glenlo Abbey have given us tea for two to giveaway each day at the five star Glenlo Abbey Hotel and we also have a fantastic an end of week prize –  again for 2 people,   – a round of golf at the beautiful lakeside Glenlo Abbey Golf Course followed by an evening meal with wine in stylish Pullman Restaurant

.

For more about  Glenlo Abbey Hotel click HERE 

