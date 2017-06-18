Win with Tayto Park on The Keith Finnegan Show

Thrill seekers and parents listen up…

Tayto Park have given us entry tickets to the theme park to give away on The Keith Finnegan Show, to celebrate the launch of their new flume ride the Viking Village. Great adventure for all friends and family, don’t miss your chance to win these tickets! Tune in each morning from 9-12 to win.

Ireland’s only Theme Park to offer a huge variety of things to see, do and experience. Tayto Park have attractions for all ages, from thrill-seekers looking for an adrenalin rush to the younger guests who can enjoy fun and exciting activities.

The mission of Tayto Park is dedicated to creating adventure, passing on knowledge, conserving nature and serving the community.

Some interesting Viking Voyage facts:

Tayto Park have used Viking experts from Sweden and theming contractors who have worked in major worldwide theme parks and film sets including Disneyland and Game of Thrones.

The construction team used Viking building methods including wattle fencing, Viking ships, currachs and thatch built in the methods from 1000 years ago.

Over 60,000 man hours when complete.

7 million litres of water will be used to fill it once complete and over 5000 bundles of straw.

They are building one of only a couple of round towers to be constructed in Ireland in the last 900 years.

Over 5000 trees will be planted to recreate the Irish landscape from 1000 years ago.

There will be a man-made mountain sits 60ft above the ride and the boats pass through it 3 times.